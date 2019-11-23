Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has gone back to the 18th century for his upcoming film Panipat. The film revolves around the third battle of Panipat. In order to make everything look authentic, the director allotted a major chunk of the budget for the production design.

Reportedly, a team led by production designer Nitin Desai researched extensively on the weapons that were used during the 18th century. The team replicated original shamshers, khanda and gupti. Replica of shields called tilwah were also made.

The producer of the Arjun Kapoor starrer film said that period films require a higher investment than regular feature films. He said that it is important to pay attention to facets like make-up and props to make the movie as authentic as possible.

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of his wife Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt will be the antagonist, Ahmed Shah Abdali. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman will be seen playing the role of Sakina Begum.

Panipat: The Great Betrayal is slated to release on December 6.

Also Read: Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares the first look of Zeenat Aman where she redefines grace as Sakina Begum!

More Pages: Panipat Box Office Collection