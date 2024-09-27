Palak Sindhwani has been associated with the Sony SAB TV show for the past five years and recently, has decided to quit the show.

Palak Sindhwani reveals, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have started this plan of action after I announced my decision to quit” as she reacts to breach of contract accusations by the show’s team

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has yet again come under the scanner with another actor accusing the makers of harassing her. After many actors have quit the show, yet another actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu Bhide in the Sony SAB show, asserted that she has resigned from the ongoing show, and has counter-alleged that the makers have sent out the recent legal notices to her as a retaliation. Addressing the reports of how she was accused of breaching the contract, the actress insisted that it was a plan of action set in motion only after she put in her resignation.

Palak Sindhwani reveals, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have started this plan of action after I announced my decision to quit” as she reacts to breach of contract accusations by the show’s team

In an exclusive conversation with Bombay Times, Palak Sindhwani made shocking revelations on how the reports about the legal notices on breach of contract started surfacing after her resignation. “I had informed the production house on August 8 about my decision to quit the show. They decided to take some time and then told me that I will be given an official email (ID) to which I could mail the resignation letter but that never happened. They delayed approving my resignation and after a few weeks to my surprise, I saw articles in media about how I had breached the contract. I signed their contract 5 years ago and they denied giving me a copy of it. I received a copy on September 19, 2024,” shared the actress.

The actress maintained that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were aware of her endorsements and social media campaigns but only decided to take action against it when she decided to quit the show. “They had agreed to let me continue brand endorsements and post the pandemic, I also started brand endorsements on social media. They didn't say anything then but after I announced my decision to quit they have started this plan of action,” she added.

“I have also taken legal advice and will follow what's right for my career. I wanted to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. I have had several meetings but there is no solution yet. This is exploitation and I never expected this after working with them for five years. Just because I want to quit Taarak Mehta, they are making my exit difficult,” said Sindhwani.

Also Read: Palak Sindhwani DENIES receiving legal notice from TMKOC makers; says rumours are affecting her mental health

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.