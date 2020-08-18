Bollywood Hungama

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed issue apology after being named in FIR for shooting inside a mosque

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed have landed in legal trouble after they shot inside the premises of a mosque. The Lahore police filed a complaint against the two artists for allegedly violating the sanctity of the mosque they shot their music video in.

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed issue apology after being named in FIR for shooting inside a mosque

Saba Qamar who has worked in the film Hindi Medium shot for a music video with Bilal Saeed inside Lahore's Wazir Khan Mosque. A small clip from the video went viral leading to a strong reaction from religious and political groups in Pakistan.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan on August 13 against the two artists and the team involved in the making of the video for “trampling upon the sanctity of the mosque”.

Qamar and Saeed have now issued an apology. Saba Qamar took to Twitter and wrote, “The BTS video that's been circulated on social media was just a circular movement to click stills for the poster of ‘Qabool’ depicting a happily married couple right after their Nikah”.

“Despite this if we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart. Love & Peace!” Saba Qamar added.


As per reports, Saeed in a video message said, “We realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt your sentiments deeply. We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialise or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed. If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart.”

The two have been granted interim bail for the time being and if found guilty will have to serve jail time for 2 years.

