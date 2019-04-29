Deepika Padukone clarifies rumors regarding her CITIZENSHIP

Deepika Padukone, who was born in Denmark, has finally clarified on all the rumors and speculations regarding her citizenship that surfaced recently. Since her birthplace is Denmark, there were rumors that she holds a Danish passport and will not be able to vote in the Lok Sabha elections being held today. The actress who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, Chhapaak, has rubbished all the rumours of being a Danish citizen.

She says she holds an Indian passport and is a proud Indian citizen who will definitely be voting in this election. Now that the air regarding her citizenship is cleared, we are looking forward to spotting her at the voting booth. At one of the press conference she attended, she was quizzed about her citizenship and she gracefully shut all the rumors down. She said, “I have an Indian passport. There are a lot of complications but I’m a proud Indian citizen.”

On the work front, she has wrapped up the Delhi schedule for Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. While there were videos surfacing on the internet from her shoots, it left director Meghna Gulzar very upset. The scenes were very crucial in the story and Meghna was upset that the videos were out.

