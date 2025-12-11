Kartik Aaryan sparked widespread speculation online after sharing a brief video featuring acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Known for films such as Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, and the Academy Award–winning The Whale, Aronofsky’s appearance alongside the Bollywood actor immediately drew attention.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Darren Aronofsky teases collab with Kartik Aaryan after chai meet-up

The buzz intensified when Aronofsky commented on Kartik’s post with, “Should we announce our collab here?” The light-hearted remark prompted curiosity about a potential project involving the two. While no official confirmation has been made, the exchange fuelled discussions about the possibility of a cross-industry collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik later posted an Instagram story describing the meeting and expressing his admiration, writing, “Black Swan, The Whale are some of my fav films and you are a legend my friend, it was lovely to have chai with you!! Can't wait for you know what.”

The interaction adds to Kartik Aaryan’s growing visibility outside India. In recent years, the actor has appeared at major international events and expanded his global outreach through endorsements and festival appearances. His meeting with Aronofsky has further contributed to the conversation around Indian performers taking on an increasingly prominent role in global entertainment.

Also Read: SCOOP: Trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri expected to be launched on December 15 in a GRAND event in the presence of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.