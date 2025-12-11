SCOOP: Trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri expected to be launched on December 15 in a GRAND event in the presence of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

2025 will end on a romantic and fun note thanks to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romcom has caught attention thanks to its fresh pairing, vibrant and youthful feel, breathtaking locations and peppy songs. Bollywood Hungama has learned that if all goes well, the trailer of the film will be unveiled early next week.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film plans to launch the trailer on Monday, December 15. Mostly, the date is locked, but a final call will be taken today, that is, Thursday, December 11.”

The source further said, “A grand event is being planned in Mumbai. It’ll be attended by lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, director Sameer Vidwans and producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Bhumika Tewari of Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures. One can expect a fun event as the makers are pumped about their product and since it’s a light-hearted entertainer, the team is expected to crack jokes and make merry.”

The source also added, “Until now, the teaser and songs of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have been out. The trailer is keenly awaited as it’ll help viewers understand the story of the film. Even the trade and industry are keeping an eye on the same, as it is one of the most significant releases of 2025.”

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to arrive in cinemas on Christmas, that is, December 25. Earlier, the romcom was scheduled to be released on Valentine’s Day 2026. It was preponed to December 31, 2025. After the Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha moved to April 17, 2026, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri makers took the vacant Christmas slot.

