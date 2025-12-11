One of the greatest films of Indian cinema, Sholay (1975), is all set to re-release. However, this re-release stands out. Titled Sholay - The Final Cut, it features the original climax of the film along with two deleted scenes, which the viewers will get to see in all its glory on the big screen for the first time ever. Moreover, the film has been restored in 4K with the original 70 mm aspect ratio of 2.2:1. The sound has been restored using the original sound negative, and the magnetic soundtrack preserved by Film Heritage Foundation. Hence, it promises a fine cinematic experience.

EXCLUSIVE: Sholay goes through the censor process once again due to re-release amid ‘James Bond-Tatya Tope’ dialogue change controversy; THREE 3-hour plus films in 3 weeks might add to exhibitors’ woes

Since the film has added three new scenes, the makers had to go through the censor process. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) saw Sholay - The Final Cut on November 24, 2025 and passed it with a ‘U’ certificate. Thankfully, no cuts were enforced. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 209.05 minutes. In other words, Sholay - The Final Cut is 3 hours 29 minutes and 5 seconds long. The original 1975 version is said to be around 190 minutes, or 3 hours and 10 minutes long.

Interestingly, it was the then CBFC, and also the government of the day, that compelled director Ramesh Sippy to change the ending of the film. The original ending featured Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) killing the villain, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to director Ramesh Sippy in October about the changed ending. He said, “In 1975, it was the time of the Emergency. So, we couldn’t argue too much. But the end that I put in had to be shot (at the last minute). This changed climax was the same ending that took place in every film at that time. The police comes and says, ‘Ruk jaao’! So, it was a typical ending. That’s what I didn’t like; there was no other reason. However, the Censor officials stressed that ‘He’s an officer. He should not be taking the law into his own hands'. Actually, I can’t say hands as he didn’t have any (laughs)!”

Sadly, the re-censor process has led to fears among fans that the team behind Sholay - The Final Cut have tampered with the film’s dialogues. Last week, the fans of Sholay were left angry when Sholay - The Final Cut’s trailer revealed that ‘James Bond’ was replaced by ‘Tatya Tope’ in a crucial dialogue. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to write about it. Even Javed Akhtar, who wrote the dialogues along with Salim Khan, protested this shocking change.

Exhibitors’ woes

Meanwhile, exhibitors are gearing up not just for a crowded December but also for unusually long films in a short span. The first three weeks of December will see three films with more than 3 hours run time arriving one after another. It started with last week’s Dhurandhar; the Ranveer Singh-starrer has a run time of 3 hours and 34 minutes. Sholay - The Final Cut, as aforementioned, is 3 hours and 29 minutes long. Next week’s highly-awaited Avatar: Fire And Ash, meanwhile, has a length of 3 hours and 17 minutes.

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “We have had 3 hours plus long films releasing once in a blue moon. But this is the first time it has happened to have 3 films back-to-back with such lengthy run times. We’ll manage this week and next as Sholay - The Final Cut is not taking a lot of screen space. But next week will be a challenge when we’ll have to accommodate Avatar: Fire And Ash and Dhurandhar. The latter has picked up and how, and it's clear that it's not going to stop for a few weeks.”

Also Read: Javed Akhtar fumes at the changed dialogue in Sholay – The Final Cut trailer, “No, you can’t tamper with this”

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.