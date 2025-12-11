At the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt was honoured with the prestigious Golden Globe Horizon Award, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable journey in cinema.

Emerging as one of the festival’s most celebrated personalities, Alia’s recognition marks a major milestone in her global trajectory. The announcement, made by the festival on Instagram, further cements her growing influence on the international stage.

Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes, shared, “We are equally thrilled to recognize and celebrate Alia Bhatt with the Golden Globes Horizon Award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to international cinema and the continued rise of the Middle East as a dynamic and influential hub for film and television on a global stage.”

The Horizon Award honours emerging creative forces whose rapid ascent is shaping regional and global culture across the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa.

“This is an honor to be recognized by the Golden Globes and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world,” Bhatt said. “At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful. The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”

