The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joseph Morgan along with Franka Potente join the cast line-up, as series regular, for the upcoming fourth season of DC’s Titans on HBO Max, with Lisa Ambalavanar playing a recurring role in the show.

As per Variety, Joseph Morgan will play Sebastian Blood/ Brother Blood, an introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Franka Potente (Claws) will play May Bennett/ Mother Mayhem, a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. May is a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.

Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List) will be seen in a recurring role of Jinx, a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Titans was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti and is overseen by showrunner Greg Walker. The TV drama from DC Comics is being produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Executive producers for the show include Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker along with Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

The airing details for the upcoming season have not been revealed yet. The series also includes Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson, among others.

