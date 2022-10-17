South Korean group ONEUS’ management agency released an official statement regarding the sexual misconduct allegations made against the member Ravn. The label also announced that the group would continue activities with five members for the time being. As reported by Korean media portal Soompi, on October 14, an anonymous individual claiming to be Ravn’s ex-girlfriend posted a detailed account of their involvement on Twitter, claiming he had cheated on her while making her pay for everything. The individual also alleged in her post that when they first met, the idol had gotten her drunk to the point that she was “not fully conscious” and proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her that same night.

The anonymous individual included what she claimed was an audio clip of Ravn using violent language while talking about another ex. The following morning, RBW shared a brief statement saying that they were in the process of investigating the matter, followed by another statement on October 17 announcing Ravn’s hiatus from the group while the agency carries out its investigations. “Hello. This is RBW. We express our sincere gratitude to fans who are sending lots of love and support to group ONEUS, and we would like to inform you regarding the matter of Ravn’s private life, which recently circulated through social media,” the statement began.

“The agency is thoroughly checking the authenticity of the relevant case, and we will halt all of Ravn’s scheduled activities until the truth is confirmed,” the statement continued. “Accordingly, ONEUS will continue as a five-membered group for all scheduled activities going forward.”

The agency further wrote, “In the case that the agency checks that the circulator’s claims are found to be groundless falsehoods, we inform you that we will be responding strongly through our law firm. Furthermore, we also confirmed that the concerned post is completely irrelevant to the other ONEUS members.”

The agency concluded the statement by writing, “We deeply apologize once more to fans who must have been surprised by this sudden news, and we will do our best to confirm the truth more carefully. Thank you.”

ONEUS’ Ravn is yet to make an official comment on the allegations.

