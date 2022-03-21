South Korean female group Oh My Girl’s member Arin and All of Us Are Dead star Yoo In Soo are all set to join previously announced star-studded cast of tvN’s upcoming drama Hwan Ho by Hong Sisters.

Oh My Girl’s Arin and All Of Us Are Dead star Yoo In Soo join Lee Jae Wook, NU’EST’s Minhyun and Jung So Min in new drama Hwan Ho

As Soompi reports, Arin and Yoon In Soo have officially joined the cast Hwan Hon, a fantasy romance drama set in the fictional nation of Daeho, a country that does not exist in history or on maps. The drama will tell the story of characters whose fates become twisted due to magic that switches people’s souls—a swap referred to as “Hwan Hon.”

Arin will reportedly play Jin Cho Yeon, the glamorous youngest daughter of the Jin family who is an immature and pure-hearted soul with a childlike innocence. Meanwhile, Yoo In Soo will portray a popular and outgoing character of Park Dang Gu, the heir to a wealthy family in the top 1 percent of Daeho. Park Dang Gu is more interested in partying and the various rumors floating around Daeho than his business classes.

Helmed by What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’s Park Joon Hwa, the upcoming drama is penned by the famous screenwriting duo, the Hong Sisters (Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran), whose work credits include the hit dramas like You’re Beautiful, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna and many more. Arin and Yoo In Soo will be joining previously announced lineup of Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, NU’EST’s Minhyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra, and Jo Jae Yoon.

The upcoming historical drama, Hwan Hon, is slated to premiere in 2022.

Also Read: Ms. Marvel trailer gives a first look at Kamala Khan’s costume and powers that differ from the comics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.