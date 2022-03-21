Veteran actress Karisma Kapoor was a heartthrob during the 90s and early 2000s. The actress has been a part of various super hit films including Coolie No.1, Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Zubeidaa, among others. Now, the actress is all set to come up with an interesting OTT project. The actress returned to acting with an Alt Balaji and Zee5 series, Mentalhood, back in 2020 however it wasn't able to do well among the audience.

Karisma Kapoor to headline Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo’s debut Zee5 series

According to a report by a web portal actress will feature in a Zee5 web series helmed by Delhi Belly filmmaker Abhinay Deo which will also mark his OTT debut. The yet to be titled drama series will see Karisma playing a strong-willed woman entrapped in a frightening situation. The series is expected to go on floors sometime next month.

Apart from Karisma, the show also stars veteran actress Helen in a pivotal role. With the series, the legendary actress will return to acting after a decade. Helen made her last appearance in 2012 Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Heroine, which interestingly starred Karishma’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

