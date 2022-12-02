Veteran Odia actress Jharna Das passed away on Thursday, that is December 1, at her residence in Cuttack. Das, a winner of the state government's prestigious Jayadeva Award for her lifetime contribution to the Odia film industry, was suffering from a prolonged illness. She was 77.

According to several media reports, family sources said that the veteran actress died on the night of 1 December. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the actress and announced that her last rites will be performed with full state honours.

In a statement, Patnaik said, “Her impactful performance on stage and in films will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace and my condolence to the bereaved family.” Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the demise of actress Das through his verified social media handle. In a tweet, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Odisha's famous cine actress Jharna Das. Her achievements and lively acting will always be remembered in the world of Odisha cinema. May the soul rest in peace and express our condolences to the bereaved family,” in Odia language.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସିନେ ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଝରଣା ଦାସଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ତାଙ୍କର କୃତି ଓ ଜୀବନ୍ତ ଅଭିନୟ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇ ରହିବ । ପୁଣ୍ୟ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 2, 2022

The renowned actress was widely popular for her performance in Amadabata, Malajanha, Nari, Sri Jagannath, Adina Megha, Abhinetri and more. Apart from the big screen, she was also a part of numerous plays, TV shows and serials.

She had started her acting career in 1945 as a child performer with All India Radio, Cuttack. Her admirers still recall her lovely voice and the various personas she played. Jharana Das continued to entertain her fans by giving spectacular performances on the big screen after her time with AIR.

In 1997, the State government presented her with the coveted Jayadev Puraskar in recognition of her lifetime contribution to the Odia cinema industry. Also, she studied the Odissi dance. She was given the chance to study classical dance under the legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. On other hand, in 2016, she was honoured with the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award for lifetime achievement.

