Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita. The makers have officially announced an update about the upcoming epic period drama The Incarnation Sita.

Directed by Alaukik Desai, the announcement mentioned "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Confirming the same, producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio said, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms. KanganaRanaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus, The Incarnation Sita. Kangana symbolizes the spirit & essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect"

On the work front, Kangana has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty including her latest release Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.