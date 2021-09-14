Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.09.2021 | 3:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita in period drama The Incarnation Sita

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita. The makers have officially announced an update about the upcoming epic period drama The Incarnation Sita.

Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita in period drama The Incarnation Sita

Directed by Alaukik Desai, the announcement mentioned "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Confirming the same, producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio said, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms. KanganaRanaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus, The Incarnation Sita. Kangana symbolizes the spirit & essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect"

On the work front, Kangana has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty including her latest release Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Kangana Ranaut 100% deserves her 5th National Award for Thalaivii. It’s the performance of a LIFETIME” – Rajat Arora

More Pages: Sita - The Incarnation Box Office Collection


BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his entire…

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh…

Vicky Kaushal, Neil Nitin Mukesh's building…

Neil Nitin Mukesh fractures his thumb while…

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar to feature in…

Saaho Box Office Collections – The Prabhas –…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification