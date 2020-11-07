Just last month we at Bollywood Hungama were the first to inform that action star Tiger Shroff had been signed to play the lead role in a sports drama tiled Ganpat. In fact, we had also revealed that the film directed by Vikas Bahl would see Tiger playing the role of a Mumbai based boxer that would tell the tale of an underdog rags to riches story with a strong father son story as its backdrop. Now we hear that the film which is slated to go on floors in December this year has finalized its leading ladies in the form of Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi.

As per our well-placed sources we are informed that Nupur has been signed on as the first female lead while Nora is the second. Interestingly, both actresses will be featured opposite Tiger Shroff who is the main lead of the film. Revealing the details our source tells us, “Nora has been dropping by the Pooja Entertainment office off late and this has not gone unnoticed by the media. However, contrary to reports of her doing an item number in Bellbottom, Nora has in fact been signed for a full length feature film. The film in question is Ganpat, and she will be seen playing the second female lead opposite Tiger, while Nupur Sanon has been signed to play the first female lead.”

Though more details of the girls’ roles are unavailable, the film itself will be a rather raw and gritty action sports drama. Currently Tiger Shroff has already commenced training for his role as a boxer.

