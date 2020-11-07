Bollywood Hungama

Milind Soman booked by Goa Police for running naked on beach and posting picture on social media

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A police case has been registered in Goa against model-actor Milind Soman for his social media post where he is seen running nude on the beach. He has been booked under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act.

Milind Soman booked by Goa Police for running naked on beach and posting the picture on social media

Milind who recently turned 55 took to his Instagram handle to share the post on the occasion of his birthday. The South Goa district police on Friday booked Soman for promoting obscenity,days after his naked picture went viral on social media. Reportedly, the complaint was filed by an organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch for running nude on the beach and then circulating those pictures on social media.

The complaint comes days after model Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested and later given bail for allegedly shooting an obscene video on a government property in Goa.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman runs nude on Goa beach as he kickstarts his 55th birthday

