Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.06.2021 | 9:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

NOT Zoya Akhtar, but a new director will direct the Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar documentary-drama

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In much of the 1970s and 80s Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar revolutionized the way the film industry looked at screenwriting and screenwriters with their stream of phenomenal hits like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India.

NOT Zoya Akhtar, but a new director will direct the Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar documentary-drama

Salim and Javed re-wrote the entire profile of screenwriters with their uninterrupted run at the box office. And now Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar and the latter’s partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment are all set to produce a documentary-drama on the Salim-Javed phenomenon.

A source very close to the development informs, “It will contain extensive interviews with Javed and Salim Saab and also with Amitabh Bachchan whose career was spectacularly amplified by the films that Salim-Javed wrote for him. It will also have extensive footage from the phenomenal films that the duo wrote.”

There were rumours that Javed Saab’s daughter Zoya Akhtar will direct the documentary. This is untrue. “We are on the verge of finalizing the director. It will be someone new,” the source told me.

Also Read: SCOOP: Netflix in race to buy Zoya Akhtar’s documentary on Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt to back podcast series to spread…

BREAKING: Ayan Mukerji turns producer with…

10 teaser cuts, 13 motion posters of…

Ranveer Singh approached to play Raavan in…

Vikram Bhatt says his uncle Mahesh Bhatt has…

Emraan Hashmi opens up on Mukesh Bhatt and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification