Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are India’s most iconic script writers having delivered few of the biggest cults of Hindi cinema. The celebrated writer duo changed the landscape of commercial cinema and their films resonate with different strata of audience even today. Earlier last week, there were reports that Javed Akhtar’s daughter, Zoya, is planning a docu-drama on Salim Javed. The reports were confirmed by Salim Khan in an interview.

The celebrated screenwriter was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar saying, “This news is absolutely true. Zoya (Akhtar) shared this idea (with me) around a month and a half back and she has started her research too. She will also be speaking to all those people, who have worked with us in the past. It’s going to be a long process. It’s not a biopic but something like a documentary.”

Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on this Salim-Javed story. “Netflix is in the race to get the exclusive streaming rights of this project. They are in advanced conversation with Zoya and her team and the deal is expected to be locked soon,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

That’s not all; Netflix is a platform that is planning to make a docu-drama on multiple Indian personalities. “It’s an IP that the streaming giant is trying to create. Recently, Sheila Anand documentary by Shakun Batra released on their platform. Next in the same IP in all probability will be Salim-Javed story, and announcement will be made once the paperwork is done,” the source further told us and added that they are in talks with many other achievers in different streams.

The Salim-Javed story has already become one of the hot topics of discussion in the Hindi film trade and everyone is eager to know the making of this iconic duo and their process of cracking the script and dialogues of some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters. The trade is also expecting an insight into what went wrong with the duo in the 1980s resulting in fallout. It’s wait and watch to see the facets that Zoya explores with this story.

