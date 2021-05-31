Tulsi Kumar is an absolute singing sensation and she has managed to win hearts with some of her ever-so-scintillating songs. With so many hits to her credits, we might as well say that every song and video from her has success written all over it, and the fans would agree. The singer came together with Darshan Raval for the second time for T-Series' 'Is Qadar' and it became an absolute hit with the fans.

It looks like even after all this time, everyone is loving the song as it has managed to cross 100 million views on YouTube. A melodious track with a touch of qawwali vibes, Is Qadar is a love song that has been cherished by all and how. It is directed by Arvindr Khaira and features Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval.

Talking about the same, Tulsi quipped, ''I am absolutely elated about the success that of the song. I believe that it also has an equally lot to do with the work everyone on the team has done as much as me. With music videos becoming a popular form of content consumption these days, I am thankful that Is Qadar has also found a place in the hearts of the viewers as well as on the top chartbusters. We set out to do something different and we are glad that it clicked with the audiences.''

'Is Qadar' is penned by Sayeed Qadri and composed by Sachet-Parampara.

