Last Updated 24.01.2020 | 3:06 PM IST

Nora Fatehi’s hair in Street Dancer 3D costed a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakh!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nora Fatehi is gearing up to set the screens on fire in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nora will be seen in a dance-off with Shraddha and she had to wear five hundred grams of actual human hair for the sequence. She has worked really hard with the crew to ace the dance steps, which got even more difficult with all the extra hair on her head.

Nora Fatehi’s hair in Street Dancer 3D costed a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakh!

Nora revealed that she got the hair custom made in Dubai where she and her hair and makeup artist found a dealer who did the work for them. Her team wanted her hair to look thick and long to add to the fierceness of her character and during the dance-off with Shraddha. Nora also revealed how difficult it was to manage the weight of the hair but then she pulled it off because she thought it added a dynamic vibe to the sequence. She has also made sure to keep her look diverse throughout the film and went out of her way to do so.

The film has received amazing reviews from the critics while the review from the audiences is still awaited.

Also Read: What! Nora Fatehi took 20 retakes to perfect her introduction sequence in Street Dancer 3D!

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection , Street Dancer 3D Movie Review

