Nora Fatehi REACTS to ‘Sarke Chunar’ row, accuses KD: The Devil makers of using AI-generated image without consent: “Thank you for the backlash, because of that…”

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has addressed the controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar’ from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, clarifying her stance after the Hindi version of the track drew criticism for its sexually explicit lyrics.

Nora Fatehi REACTS to ‘Sarke Chunar’ row, accuses KD: The Devil makers of using AI-generated image without consent: “Thank you for the backlash, because of that…”

The Hindi rendition of the song, which featured Fatehi alongside Sanjay Dutt, sparked backlash on social media soon after its release. The track was eventually taken down from YouTube following the outrage, though it had already gone viral. The film, directed by Prem and headlined by Dhruva Sarja, is scheduled to release on April 30, 2026, in multiple languages.

In a four-minute video shared on Instagram, Fatehi said she had no knowledge of the Hindi version or its lyrics. She explained that she had originally shot the song three years ago in Kannada and had agreed to be part of it because it was associated with a large-scale project and featured Sanjay Dutt. According to her, the version she was briefed on at the time did not raise concerns, as she relied on translations provided on set.

Fatehi stated that she was not informed about the creation of the Hindi version and that no approvals were taken from her before using her image. She also raised concerns about the use of unapproved visuals in a lyrical video and claimed that an AI-generated image featuring her and Sanjay Dutt was used without consent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She further revealed that she had flagged her concerns to the director after watching the Hindi version at an event, anticipating backlash due to the nature of the lyrics. “I disassociated myself with the project,” she said, adding that she chose not to promote the song.

In the caption accompanying her video, Fatehi wrote that she does not endorse the content and urged audiences to stop sharing the track, stating that it only amplifies its reach. She also responded to criticism directed at her personally, calling it unfortunate and reiterating that she had no control over the final version released.

Addressing the larger issue, Fatehi said that artists often have limited control in such situations and stressed the need to hold filmmakers and content creators accountable. She noted that while she has had positive collaborative experiences in the Hindi film industry, there have been instances where her input was not considered.

She concluded by stating that she and her team would be more cautious in the future, while also acknowledging that public backlash played a role in prompting the removal of the song.

KD: The Devil, produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, also stars Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta. With the controversy drawing attention ahead of its release, the film now heads to theatres amid heightened scrutiny over its promotional content.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi – Sanjay Dutt Song Row: Rakshita questions ‘selective outrage’ as ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ controversy intensifies

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