No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film

Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has moved on. His new and much-discussed venture is a superhero spectacle featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Earlier this week, some entertainment portals reported that Tiger Shroff is all set to join Allu Arjun and Deepika in Atlee’s untitled sci-fi film.

Not true!

This writer got in touch with someone very close to the project who said, “Tiger Shroff has not even been considered, let alone approached. Whoever sits at the desk and churns out these fictional casting nuggets is not doing any service to the actor.”

