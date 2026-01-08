comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film

en Bollywood News No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film
By Subhash K. Jha -

Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has moved on. His new and much-discussed venture is a superhero spectacle featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film

No Tiger Shroff with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next sci-fi film

Earlier this week, some entertainment portals reported that Tiger Shroff is all set to join Allu Arjun and Deepika in Atlee’s untitled sci-fi film.

Not true!

This writer got in touch with someone very close to the project who said, “Tiger Shroff has not even been considered, let alone approached. Whoever sits at the desk and churns out these fictional casting nuggets is not doing any service to the actor.”

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Lakshya lead 100+ dancers for high-energy track in Lag Jaa Gale: Report

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification