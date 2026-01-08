Shukla Kumar, wife of Rajendra Kumar and mother of Kumar Gaurav, passes away; prayer meet to be held on January 10

Shukla Kumar, wife of legendary actor Rajendra Kumar and mother of actor Kumar Gaurav, passed away recently. The news has left the Hindi film fraternity and admirers of the Kumar family in mourning. A prayer meet in her remembrance will be held on January 10, as confirmed by close sources.

While Shukla Kumar largely stayed away from the public eye, she was a central pillar in one of Bollywood’s most respected film families. Married to Rajendra Kumar, fondly remembered as “Jubilee Kumar” for his unmatched box-office streak, she witnessed the rise and transitions of Hindi cinema from close quarters. Her quiet presence remained constant through the highs of stardom and the inevitable shifts that followed.

Her son, Kumar Gaurav, entered the film industry with one of the most sensational debuts Bollywood had seen. His 1981 film Love Story, opposite Vijeta Pandit, turned him into an overnight star and remains one of the most successful debut films in Hindi cinema. The actor was briefly hailed as the industry’s next big thing, with his popularity peaking at a time when stardom was measured by theatre footfalls and fan frenzy rather than media visibility.

However, unlike many of his contemporaries, Kumar Gaurav chose a path that did not prioritise relentless visibility. Despite working with leading filmmakers and actors of the time, his career gradually slowed, shaped by personal choices, changing audience tastes, and an evolving industry. Over the years, he stepped away from the limelight, maintaining a low profile while remaining a figure of enduring curiosity for cinema enthusiasts.

Bollywood Hungama offers sincere condolences to Kumar Gaurav and his family on the passing of Shukla Kumar.

