Shekhar Kapur developing tent-pole series based on US bestseller My Name Is Memory? Here’s what we know!

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur continues to operate firmly within the global cinematic ecosystem, with sources indicating that he is currently developing a tent-pole romance series for a major international OTT platform. The project is based on the bestselling U.S. novel My Name Is Memory and is being developed, produced, and directed by Shekhar Kapur for Amazon Studios (U.S.), underscoring the international scale of the venture.

Importantly, this development is not positioned as a return to Indian storytelling, but as part of Shekhar Kapur’s ongoing international slate. Best known for shaping global perception of Indian cinema through landmark works such as Bandit Queen and Masoom, and later redefining historical drama with the Oscar-nominated Elizabeth, which earned recognition across eight Academy Award categories.

His recent international feature What’s Love Got to Do with It? further reinforced that positioning, winning Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay at the UK National Film Awards, and starring Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shabana Azmi. His career has consistently been defined by scale, ambition, and an ease with narratives that travel seamlessly across cultures. Simultaneously, Shekhar Kapur is also gearing up for Masoom: The Next Generation, a sequel to the beloved classic that introduced a generation to his intimate, emotionally restrained storytelling.

The development follows a significant milestone in Shekhar Kapur’s career. In 2025, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his enduring contribution to cinema and storytelling across borders. Industry observers view this latest project as a natural extension of the global sensibility, narrative ambition, and international credibility that have come to define his body of work.

