A “scoop” in Pinkvilla this morning reported a re-collaboration between actor Vicky Kaushal and producer-director Karan Johar. This, according to the report was an impulsive arrangement facilitated by the cancellation of Kaushal’s big project Ashwathama with producers Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar.

However when I touched base with Karan he completely denied any plans of a new film with Vicky Kaushal. Says Karan, “No not at all. There is no film with Vicky Kaushal as of now.”

Karan is currently busy looking after his mother who has undergone two complicated surgeries. “She’s back home and recovering well. Still in pain. But that will take a few days,” says the dutiful son.

Also Read: Ronnie Screwvala suffers Rs. 30 crore loss as Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan’s Ashwathama gets shelved

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.