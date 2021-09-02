Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant welcomed their baby boy on August 27. On Wednesday, the TV couple took to Instagram to announce the name of their new-born.

Suyyash and Kishwer shared a video on their respective Instagram handles. Suyyash wrote, “Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I have been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel.” Kishwer captioned the video as, “NIRBHAU Maa ka “NIRVAIR” Beta.”

In the video, we can see baby’s romper suit saying ‘Hello World’ and Suyyash’s voice singing “Ik Onkar” which will surely give you goosebumps. As the video progresses, we see the TV couple and their family members holding the baby boy and looking overjoyed with his arrival.

Recently, Kishwar penned her delivery experience along with a picture. “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son,” she wrote.

Suyyash and Kishwer tied the knot in 2016 and announced their pregnancy in March this year. Kishwer had an Instagram post calling it a “complete lockdown pregnancy,” as she had never imagined that her most special time will be spent with her loved ones.

