Veteran actress Saira Banu has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and currently is in ICU. The actress, who recently lost her husband Dilip, reportedly has been under a lot of stress ever since the death of the legendary actor.

According to the reports, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale (his father Dr. Shrikant Gokhale was Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family doctor) revealed that the actress is doing fine and has completely stabilised. She will be moved from ICU on Thursday, September 2. The doctor said that it is a case of left ventricular failure. The family will take the decision on angiography in 4 to 5 days.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year at the age of 98 due to age-related illness. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966.

In the past several years, Saira Banu was Dilip's caregiver and was the backbone of the legendary actor. Not only did she take care of him when his health was fragile but also kept his fans on social media updated about him.

