Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.09.2021 | 9:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Saira Banu has left ventricular failure, family to take decision on angiography in 4 to 5 days

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actress Saira Banu has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and currently is in ICU. The actress, who recently lost her husband Dilip, reportedly has been under a lot of stress ever since the death of the legendary actor.

Saira Banu has left ventricular failure, family to take decision on angiography in 4 to 5 days

According to the reports, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale (his father Dr. Shrikant Gokhale was Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's family doctor) revealed that the actress is doing fine and has completely stabilised. She will be moved from ICU on Thursday, September 2. The doctor said that it is a case of left ventricular failure. The family will take the decision on angiography in 4 to 5 days.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year at the age of 98 due to age-related illness. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966.

In the past several years, Saira Banu was Dilip's caregiver and was the backbone of the legendary actor. Not only did she take care of him when his health was fragile but also kept his fans on social media updated about him.

ALSO READ: Saira Banu hospitalised months after Dilip Kumar’s demise; shifted to ICU

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"I can never believe whatever has happened,"…

Actress Juhi Chawla withdraws plea against…

Author Ashish Kaul files a contempt petition…

Akshay Kumar clarifies after mistakenly…

Kangana Ranaut to face warrant if she fails…

Raj Kundra trolled by netizens for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification