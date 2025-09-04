No Entry 2 aiming for Christmas 2026 release, all three male leads to play double roles

The long-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee's 2005 comedy hit No Entry is finally gaining momentum. Titled No Entry 2, the film is reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2026 release, as per entertainment journalist Rahul Raut of PeepingMoon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raut revealed key details about the much-talked-about project: “#NoEntry2 IS EYEING CHRISTMAS 2026 RELEASE... #VarunDhawan and #ArjunKapoor headline this film while the search is still on for the third hero after #DiljitDosanjh stepped away due to date issues... All three male leads will play double roles in this @BazmeeAnees directorial!”

Diljit Dosanjh Bows Out Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was previously announced as one of the three male leads alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, is no longer part of the film. His exit sparked speculation online, with rumors pointing to creative differences or his casting of Hania Aamir in his recent film Sardaar Ji 3 as possible causes.

However, producer Boney Kapoor recently cleared the air in an interview with NDTV, confirming that Diljit exited the project purely due to scheduling conflicts. “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements; hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together,” said Kapoor.

Dosanjh is currently juggling multiple professional commitments, including his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, 2025, along with his ongoing film projects—leaving no feasible window for No Entry 2’s production timeline.

