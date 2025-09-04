Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, director Karthik Gattamneni, producer T G Vishwa Prasad and actor Teja Sajja attended the press meet of their film Mirai in Mumbai. Karan Johar was asked if he'd like to make a historical. In reply, KJo reminded that he was all set to make Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Mirai Mumbai press meet: Karan Johar remembers his shelved ambitious period film Takht: “It was just very HEARTBREAKING when I couldn’t make it”

Karan Johar said, "I was on the onset of making a feature film which was a period historical. Due to various circumstances, including the pandemic, there was a stop on that film. I had researched that film for 2 1/2 years. Sumit Roy wrote the screenplay of it. It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time. So, I did dabble."

Karan continued, "I guess har film ka ek waqt hota hai. Naseeb ki bhi baat hoti hai, as to when you can tell that story. I am still very young; that was a joke (laughs). But eventually, maybe in my trajectory, there will be such a film."

He also said, "However, I firmly believe that the kind of technical finesse and the passion to tell a story of this magnitude is something I am not even sure I am capable of. When I see filmmakers like Karthik Gattamneni tell these stories, I feel that I am a student more than a filmmaker. So, when I watch the brilliance of Baahubali and when I see the passion and conviction of Mirai, I feel I don't know if I am capable of it. It's always better to acknowledge your weaknesses and not pretend it's your strength."

Mirai releases in cinemas on September 12.

