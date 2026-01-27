The actor-producer will be joining prominent names like Shashi Tharoor and Amitav Acharya who will also be a part of the student-led event.

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to speak at the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University, scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15, 2026, in the United States. Organised by Harvard students, the annual conference is regarded as a key student-driven platform that brings together voices from policy, academia, business and culture to discuss India’s role in a global context.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to address Harvard India Conference 2026 as global conversations on India take centre stage

Priyanka will be part of a diverse speaker lineup that includes author and parliamentarian Dr. Shashi Tharoor and international relations scholar Amitav Acharya, among others. This year’s theme, The India We Imagine, focuses on conversations around India’s values, challenges and future possibilities, explored through multiple sub-themes addressing identity, progress and global engagement.

The conference has, for over two decades, hosted speakers from varied disciplines to provide a multi-dimensional view of India’s evolving landscape. Priyanka’s participation reflects her ongoing engagement with international platforms where culture, representation and global perspectives intersect.

Beyond her appearance at the conference, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to maintain a busy professional slate. She is currently gearing up for The Bluff, a swashbuckling action-adventure film co-starring Karl Urban, which is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 26. The project marks another addition to her growing body of international work.

On the Indian front, the actor is set to return to Indian cinema with the multilingual film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film has generated considerable interest as it brings together major names from different film industries.

Additionally, reports suggest that the makers of Citadel are keen to wrap up production on Season 2 of the series, in which Priyanka reprises her role as a high-tech spy. The show remains one of her prominent global streaming projects.

With her upcoming speaking engagement at Harvard and a mix of international and Indian projects in the pipeline, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to balance her presence across cinema, streaming platforms and global forums.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ The Bluff trailer; calls her ‘uncompromising and formidable’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.