There is a mounting rumour being spread by vested interests that the release of Dhurandhar 2 is being postponed. I’ve never seen such a fear psychosis grip the ostensible competition. While other releases in and around Dhurandhar 2’s release date of March 19 — and yes, March 19 it is, no matter how many planted stories suggest an imagined postponement have quietly and gracefully chosen less risky Fridays, the misinformation continues unabated.

False alarms and box office fear: Dhurandhar 2 stands its ground on release date

It is Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic that appears to have made an egoistic issue out of this so-called competition. Wildly unsubstantiated stories of Dhurandhar 2 being postponed are being circulated, and no prizes for guessing where they are coming from.

A source in the know tells me, “It has become an izzat ka sawaal. How can we move? We will be seen as having weaker content. This kind of foolish egocentricity is what is ruining the entertainment business.”

The graceful thing to do would be to bow out and return a few weeks later, when the Dhurandhar 2 storm has calmed down a bit.

