Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe Into The Shadows season 2 has more mystery and twists than its predecessor. Along with that, the show’s main characters too have more enigma this time around. The same is the case with Nithya Menen’s character Abha Sabharwal, who continues her journey from the previous season.

Nithya Menen opens up about Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2; says, “With good content comes great responsibility,”

Sharing her reaction for being a part of the franchise, the actress said in a statement, “Firstly, I feel lucky to have been a part of the Breathe franchise and work with immensely talented people on set. I have been a part of the team for a few years now and the first instalment of Breathe: Into the Shadows was a special experience undoubtedly. Audiences from across the globe showered immense love and appreciation. But while we were soaking it all in, the pressure of making the sequel even better was something that had all our focus on because with good content comes great responsibility.”

Nithya credits the show’s director for her character being impactful. “In season 2 every character has evolved beautifully, adding to the mysteries and suspense that kept the audiences hooked to the series,” added the actress. “I thank Mayank Sharma for making my character Abha Sabharwal so impactful that even after two years my character is being recognized and lauded by the audience. This season witnesses Abha being engulfed in mind games as she tries to untangle the threatening mystery set up in the series and to keep her family safe.”

Breathe: Into The Shadows revolves around Abhishek Bachchan’s character Avinash Sabharwal, who is married to Abha. He suffers from multiple personality disorder and his mind is, at times, ruled by the devil called J. The show also stars Amit Sadh in the role of the cop Kabir Sawant.

