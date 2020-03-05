Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.03.2020 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Nitesh Tiwari says they may go for pan-India casting for Ramayana

ByAthulya Nambiar

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari whose last film was Chhichhore will be making the Ramayana next. The filmmaker will direct the trilogy which will be shot in 3D. The live-action films, produced by Madhu Mantena will be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Nitesh Tiwari says they may go for pan-India casting for Ramayana

Talking to a news agency about the film, Nitesh said that Ramayana is magical and something that we have not seen from an Indian maker. He said that the film is heavy on prep and is very tough. However, he also said that it very gratifying if you can get it right as you have the technology to do it.

The challenge, Nitesh said, is to make the trilogy appealing for kids and the older generation, who have grown up listening to Ramayana. He said that the film needs to be made in an entertaining manner without being preachy.

While there are reports of several A-list actors being linked to the film, Nitesh said that no one has been finalized yet. Talking about the casting, he said that it will be tough and maybe they will go for pan-Indian casting.

The director said that he hopes to get the film on floors by the year-end.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor reunites with Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Sharma, misses rest of the Chhichhore team

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Taking break from Roohi Afzana,…

Janhvi Kapoor says no one can recreate the…

Complaint filed against Javed Akhtar for his…

Salman Khan charging Rs. 7 crore per day for…

Kajol says men took seven steps back after…

Vidya Balan starts shooting for Sherni in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification