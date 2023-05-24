The walls of this boarding school echo lies and conspiracies - Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of their upcoming mystery drama, School of Lies. Wrapped in the intense mystery of a missing child, this gritty thriller is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting June 2, 2023.

Disney+ Hotstar presents School of Lies trailer out: True events inspire gripping drama featuring Nimrat Kaur; watch

At RISE - the boarding school, when a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school. Will they unravel the mystery? Will they be able to find Shakti? School of Lies also stars Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha and Aalekh Kapoor in pivotal roles. Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to know more.

Sameer Gogate, General Manager, Production, BBC Studios India, said, “The School of Lies is an enthralling mystery inspired by a set of true events. The Show is set in a boarding school that is plagued by the disappearance of a young boy and exposes the systemic failures and the plight to unravel the truth while showcasing the myriad of emotions and situations children face every day as they brace life. It brings to light the intricate lives of young students as they grow up, their families and the boarding school ecosystem. We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar and super excited about this association with Avinash & Nimrat and the cast and crew who have been pivotal to this show.”

Nimrat Kaur, playing the character of Nandita Mehra, the school counsellor in Disney+ Hotstar's School of Lies said, “With the shoot of School of Lies, I learnt about the layered complexities of children and how they can reveal a new side to them every step of the way. This unique series, inspired by real-life events, brings forth mind-bogglingly unpredictable occurrences behind the closed gates of a fictional boarding school. Playing the highly complex role of a guidance counsellor in this establishment with the dilemma of having to choose between the right and the necessary path of action in unprecedented life situations was not only tremendously rewarding but an experience that’ll forever be close to my heart.”

Creator and Director Avinash Arun Bhaware, “School of Lies is the story of a child's loneliness, disconnect and repression. Also the story of a child's freedom, magic and more. Every child, in a boarding school or otherwise, will go through these phases at some point or the other. In today's world, children are much more sensitive and exposed. School of Lies is a story of the times we live in, and an attempt to look with empathy at all the forces within us that may liberate or destroy us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple. A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds- young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an ageing teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counsellor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial. School of Lies is also the story of two young explorers as they discover life and magic. It all collides over 8 episodes to reveal a stunning secret.

Also Read: Nimrat Kaur to star next in Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.