Riding on the box office returns of Border 2, producer Nidhi Dutta has unveiled an ambitious five-title slate at JP Films, the banner founded by her father, filmmaker JP Dutta. The projects span military dramas, a war hero biopic, a digital series on her grandfather, and a treasure-hunt franchise rooted in Indian history and mythology. She revealed her plans during an interview with Variety India.

Nidhi Dutta unveils JP Films’ five-project slate: Border 3, General Harbaksh Singh biopic and more

Border 3 and the military slate

The most prominent title on the slate is Border 3, currently in early development in partnership with Bhushan Kumar. Dutta said the third instalment “represents our continued commitment to telling stories of bravery and national pride on the biggest possible canvas.”

Alongside the franchise, JP Films is also developing a biopic on war hero General Harbaksh Singh, who commanded the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1966. “The film aims to bring an important chapter of Indian military history to a new generation while telling the story of a man whose courage shaped history,” Dutta said.

The third military project is a contemporary Air Force drama set during and after Operation Sindoor, focused on the personal and emotional costs of service. “While it delivers scale and action, it is ultimately a deeply human story about duty, family, and sacrifice,” she said.

A franchise and a family legacy

Marking a different direction for the banner, Dutta is also developing a large-scale treasure-hunt action-adventure film conceived as the first entry in a three-part franchise. “We expect it to be among the first projects to move into production. It’s the first time I’ve written something like this and it’s a franchise film, so it will have two more parts,” she said.

Rounding out the slate is a long-form digital series on her grandfather, filmmaker OP Dutta, described by Nidhi as the studio’s most personal project. She said the series would tell a story about “perseverance, passion, family, and an unwavering belief in cinema despite immense challenges, and the journey of my family legacy.”

Dutta confirmed that production timelines are being finalised and that some titles from the slate are expected to begin shooting over the next couple of months, with individual announcements to follow.

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