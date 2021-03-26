Bollywood Hungama

New season of The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome new talents in the creative team

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's popular television comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off air earlier this year when Sharma had gone on paternity leave. Now, he is all set to come back with a new season of the show.

New season of The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome new talents in the creative team

Kapil Sharma revealed that the new season will see new faces on the creative team which includes writers and actors. The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil said that he was looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is also looking forward to his digital debut with a Netflix original show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma reveals why he was spotted on a wheelchair

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

