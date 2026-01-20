Leaked on-set pictures from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have surfaced online and sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms. The images, reportedly from an ongoing shoot, show Ranbir and Alia dressed in character as they film a sequence together. While the leaked visuals quickly gained traction among fans eager for updates from the film, they also prompted a mixed response, particularly regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Love & War looks go viral after set photos LEAK!

Several social media users focused on the actor’s hairstyle, with one comment reading, “wig look so disconnected.” Another user remarked that the look felt “off” compared to expectations from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, while others questioned whether the visuals were from a rehearsal or a final shoot. At the same time, a section of fans urged patience, pointing out that incomplete context or styling during filming can often appear different on screen.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance, meanwhile, received relatively more positive reactions, with many fans appreciating her understated look and screen presence alongside Ranbir. Some users also highlighted the chemistry between the lead pair, despite reservations about specific styling choices.

Love & War marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reunion under Bhansali’s direction and also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role. The film has been in production for several months and is among the most closely watched projects currently in the pipeline, given the director’s reputation for elaborate visuals and period detailing.

While leaked set photos often invite premature judgment, industry observers note that Bhansali’s films are known for meticulous post-production, costume refinement, and cinematic framing — elements that may not translate accurately through candid, out-of-context images.

Also Read: No delay for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War; film STILL on track for 2026 release

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.