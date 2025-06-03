After completing work on Matka King, actor Kritika Kamra has now finished filming her next project — a feature-length dramedy directed by Peepli Live filmmaker Anusha Rizvi. The yet-to-be-titled film, which was shot entirely in Delhi, features a predominantly female cast, with Kritika in the central role.

Kritika Kamra wraps up shoot for Anusha Rizvi’s female-led drama in Delhi

The film also stars veteran actor Farida Jalal along with Juhi Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent parts. Known for crafting socially resonant narratives with a unique voice, Rizvi returns to the director’s chair with this ensemble-driven story that blends drama and light-hearted humour.

This project marks a significant step forward in Kritika Kamra’s film career, following a series of critically noted performances in digital series and her upcoming role in Matka King. The film offers her a chance to headline a narrative centred around female experiences, supported by a seasoned and diverse cast.

“Shooting in Delhi brought an authenticity to the film that would have been hard to replicate elsewhere. Kritika, Juhi, and Shreya brought incredible energy to the set, and Anusha’s vision for this project is both bold and refreshing,” said a source close to the production and added, “This film is a female led drama and has elements of comedy in it and Kritika is at the very heart of it.”

Anusha Rizvi made her directorial debut with Peepli Live (2010), which received critical acclaim for its satirical take on media and rural distress. Her latest project appears to continue her interest in socially relevant storytelling, this time through a female-focused lens with lighter, humorous undertones.

With principal photography now completed, the film has entered post-production. Further details, including the film’s title and release date, are expected to be announced in the coming months. The project adds to the growing roster of women-led narratives emerging in Indian cinema and is likely to draw interest for its ensemble cast and strong directorial backing.

