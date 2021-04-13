Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4! The announcement was made on April 13 from the show’s gossip in chief, Lady Whistledown.

The announcement read, "Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Season 2 goes into production, as the news comes in for another two seasons. “Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, told Vanity Fair in the interview. She said that it was their intention “to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Betsy Beers said, "Well, this is a complicated show to make. Although it's period, it's an invented world in a lot of ways, with very subtle, relatable, modern aspects. To build that world up season after season takes a lot of preparation. Developmentally, it's amazing because you can start to plant flags as you go."

Shonda Rhimes added, "Having come from a different model of making television—doing 24 episodes a season with Grey's Anatomy, for instance—the idea that you make eight episodes of something... It’s great, but it also just felt like: That's it? We're just going to pull down all the sets?! We spent all that money and that's all we're going to do? The Midwest girl in me was like, But we've cut coupons! [Both women burst out laughing.] When you have multiple season orders, it allows you to plan in a creative way, storytelling wise. You can plan a long arc character, for instance."

The show's breakout star Regé-Jean Page won't appear in season 2. “Dearest Readers,” the announcement was made earlier this month about the rakish Duke of Hastings from the show’s gossip in chief, Lady Whistledown. “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

The show's another breakout star Phoebe Dynevor will remain in the second season. "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer,” Lady Whistledown’s continued saying that the next chapter will be “more intrigue and romance than the readers may be able to bear.”

The second season will focus on Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's older brother, and his romance with Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).

