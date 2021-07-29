Bollywood Hungama

Netflix receives a complaint on Ghost Stories; requests production house to provide explanation for the gore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 were issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in February, with the goal of making artists more accountable for their work. According to the laws, streaming companies should have a redressal mechanism in place to handle users' issues, which many see as a way to limit the creative freedom of OTT platforms and content creators. The standard’s implications can already be felt five months after their establishment. Netflix India received a complaint against Anurag Kashyap's short film in the 2020 anthology, Ghost Stories, on Tuesday, which was one of the first to be filed.

The complainant is concerned by a scene in which the protagonist, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, is seen devouring her miscarried fetus. The complaint notes, “The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages.” User complaints must be registered within 24 hours of receipt and resolved as soon as possible, according to the guidelines. Netflix's Grievance Redress Officer is currently looking into the matter (GRO).

According to reports, the representative stated that because this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], they contacted the production business to inform them of the complaint.

Ghost Stories was premiered on Netflix in 2020, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sukant Goel. The directors of Emmy-nominated Lust Stories (Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar) reunite for this quartet of thrillers.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor garners praise for her work in Ghost Stories ahead of its release 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

