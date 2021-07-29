In a recent step in Kangana Ranaut's legal fight with writer Ashish Kaul, the author filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court against Ranaut for lying to the court. According to the report, Kaul's lawyers, Adnan Shaikh and Yogita Joshi said they sent a letter to Javed Akhtar and learned through his response that there was falsification of facts in the passport application, which is a major offense. They went on to say that they have a responsibility to bring this to the attention of the Hon'ble High Court and that if fraud against the court is proven, there would undoubtedly be consequences.

Allegedly Kangana Ranaut did not disclose all the cases filed against her in various courts. Javed Akhtar filed an intervention petition alleging that Kangana purposefully withheld information in order to obtain a favorable passport renewal order. Earlier in the day, news agencies reported that the Bombay High Court had rejected Akhtar's interim appeal, in which he claimed that Ranaut withheld information from the court regarding an impending defamation lawsuit he had filed against her. Ranaut turned to Instagram to express her gratitude to the High Court for dismissing Akhtar's appeal.

For the film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Ashish Kaul filed a copyright infringement action against Kangana Ranaut. In the copyright case, the writer has made it obvious that he will oppose any relief for the actress. In response, Kangana Ranaut and her brother Akshat Ranaut have petitioned the Bombay High Court to have the FIR against them in the matter dismissed.

