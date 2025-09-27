The café, co-owned by Jibraan Khan and Yuvika Wadhawan, is popular for its vegan offerings and cozy ambiance.

Remember Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Jibraan has shifted from acting to entrepreneurship and owns a cafe in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area.

Jibraan Khan’s Bandra café manager accused of Rs 34 lakh fraud, FIR filed

Recently, a troubling incident came to light involving financial irregularities at his Bandra-based café. As per a report by PTI, a complaint has been filed against a staff member of Khan's cafe for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 34 lakh. A police official confirmed the development, revealing that the matter is now under investigation.

Khan had hired the accused, Ajay Singh Rawat, as the general manager in 2022. Last week, he noticed that supplier payments for the café were overdue. Following this discovery, Khan ordered a detailed audit of the business’s financial records, which uncovered that Rawat had misappropriated Rs 34 lakh. Consequently, Khan lodged an FIR against him.

The café, located in Bandra’s Bandstand area, operates under Khan’s ownership alongside co-owner Yuvika Wadhawan. Known for its vegan ice creams and cozy ambiance, the café has been a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

On the work front, Jibraan Khan made his full-fledged Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's cult classic Ishq Vishk. The film, also starring Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Hrithik Roshan's niece Pashmina Roshan, failed to create buzz and struggled at the box office despite its promising cast.

The police are actively investigating the café fraud case, and Rawat is currently absconding. Authorities have registered a case under Section 316(4) of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating, highlighting the importance of accountability in business operations.

