Streaming platform Netflix marked a notable moment at ITB Berlin — one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade shows — with the launch of two promotional videos celebrating India’s culture and culinary diversity. The videos, titled India’s Vibrant Culture, Festivals and Heritage and Flavours of India, were unveiled by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Netflix and Ministry of Tourism, India unveil ‘Flavours of India’ campaign at ITB Berlin

Developed in collaboration with the government’s tourism initiative Incredible India, the videos highlight the country’s cultural richness, festivals, cuisine, adventure tourism, wildlife and natural landscapes. The visuals draw from memorable scenes featured in Netflix’s Indian films and series released over the past decade.

The two films mark the first instalment in a planned series of ten short promotional videos under the partnership. The initiative aims to showcase how storytelling through cinema and series can bring travel destinations to global audiences while highlighting India’s diverse cultural experiences.

The campaign also builds on Netflix’s recently announced collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, India. Through the initiative, travel destinations across the country are expected to be integrated into original stories produced by Netflix India, aligning entertainment content with efforts to promote tourism and strengthen cultural connections internationally.

