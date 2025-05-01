A court in Mumbai has granted actor Malaika Arora a last chance to appear as a witness in the 2012 hotel brawl case involving actor Saif Ali Khan. The court warned that a non-bailable warrant will be issued against her if she fails to appear on the next hearing date, July 9.

The warning comes after Arora failed to comply with summons and skipped the hearing on April 29, despite a bailable warrant already being issued against her. Chief Judicial Magistrate K S Zanwar observed that Arora was “intentionally” avoiding legal proceedings, noting that while her lawyer was present in court, she chose not to appear.

The incident in question took place on February 22, 2012, at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan and two others—Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi—were arrested following a complaint by NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma. The complainant alleged that Khan punched him, causing a nasal fracture, after he objected to the loud behavior of Khan and his companions.

According to the police, Khan was accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and some friends when the altercation occurred. Sharma also claimed that Khan and his friends assaulted his father-in-law, Raman Patel.

Khan has denied the allegations, asserting that Sharma made provocative remarks and used abusive language towards the women in the group, which escalated the situation. Khan, Ladak, and Amrohi have been charge-sheeted under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to causing grievous hurt.

The court initially issued a bailable warrant against Malaika Arora on February 15, which was re-issued on April 8 after she failed to appear. Her continued absence prompted the magistrate's latest warning.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on July 9.

