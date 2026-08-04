Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos spent the evening with a group of writers shaping Netflix India's stories, reaffirming the company's long-standing belief that every great story begins with a unique creative voice. Joined by Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, Sarandos engaged in an open conversation with writers about the evolving craft of storytelling, the creative opportunities ahead, and the future of Indian entertainment. The gathering reflected Netflix's belief that its strongest creative partnerships begin by listening to writers and investing in their ideas.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos meets Indian writers to discuss the future of storytelling

The evening also builds on Netflix's continued commitment to nurturing India's creative ecosystem, following the recent launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, which brings Netflix's global talent development initiative to India for the first time. As Indian stories continue to find audiences around the world, Netflix remains committed to supporting the writers whose voices will shape the next chapter of Indian storytelling.

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