has launched a new microsite titled “Netflix Effect,” offering a detailed look at the economic, cultural and social impact of its films and series across the world. The initiative was announced by Ted Sarandos through a blog post outlining the company’s global growth strategy and long-term investment in local storytelling.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos reveals OTT platform invested over $135 billion in content over the past decade; unveils ‘Netflix Effect’ initiative

According to the report, Netflix has invested more than $135 billion in films and series over the last decade, contributing over $325 billion to the global economy. The company also stated that its productions have created more than 425,000 jobs worldwide during this period.

Sarandos reflected on Netflix’s international expansion, noting that the company moved from operating in around 60 countries to over 190 markets in a single day nearly ten years ago. He wrote that while Netflix was expanding globally, the company believed that “the best way to be global was to start off intensely local.”

The report highlights how Netflix productions are created in more than 4,500 cities and towns across over 50 countries. It also points to the wider economic ripple effects of productions, including employment generation, support for local businesses and tourism activity.

Among the examples mentioned was The Lincoln Lawyer, which reportedly contributed more than $425 million to California’s economy through its four seasons and generated over 4,300 cast and crew jobs. Similarly, Stranger Things created more than 8,000 production jobs over five seasons.

The report also referenced productions filmed outside major urban centers. Netflix cited the Colombian series Frontera Verde, which involved members of local Amazonian communities both on and off screen. Another example included multiple European versions of Love Is Blind, filmed in the Swedish town of Strängnäs, where productions reportedly support local hotels, restaurants and transport services.

Sarandos also addressed the broader cultural influence of Netflix titles. He noted that the success of KPop Demon Hunters contributed to increased interest in Korean culture, with language-learning platform Duolingo reportedly seeing a rise in Americans studying Korean and travel bookings to South Korea increasing after the film’s release.

Beyond content investment, Netflix stated that it continues to expand production infrastructure globally and invest in training initiatives. According to the company, its educational and training programs have reached more than 90,000 people across over 75 countries.

The streamer also highlighted efforts to restore historic cinema venues, including The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles and Cinema Europa in Rome.

Looking ahead, Sarandos said Netflix plans to continue investing in creators, communities and fans as the entertainment industry continues to evolve rapidly.

Also Read: Netflix launches Eyeline Studios hub in Hyderabad; Ted Sarandos highlights India’s creative potential

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