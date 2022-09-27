Netflix has acquired the rights to Sr., a documentary on the life of Robert Downey Sr. produced by Team Downey with Oscar consideration.

Netflix has reportedly bought the rights to Sr., a documentary based on the life of indie filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. The film is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Downey’s son, actor Robert Downey Jr.

Netflix buys Robert Downey Sr. documentary by Team Downey; makers plan for an Oscar push

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film will also receive a full-fledged Oscar push from the streaming giant this season. Downey Jr., who attended the film’s world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival intends to hit the campaign trail on behalf of the project about his father (who died at 85 in July 2021), which will drop on the streamer before the end of the year.

The film explores the most memorable moments from the artist’s life and career as well as themes ranging from mortality to healing generational dysfunction (the relationship between Sr. and Jr. is prominently featured). The documentary is next headed to be screened at the New York Film Festival on October 10 and 11.

Team Downey, the production company founded by Downey Jr. and Susan Downey is attached to produce Sr. alongside Library Films. “We’re grateful to have Netflix partner with us on this highly personal project,” the Downeys said in a statement. “They’re the ideal home for our unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage.”

“On the first day of filming, Sr. said ‘trust anything, and anything can happen’ — and that ended up being the guiding light for the project,” added Smith. “What started as a straightforward documentary quickly devolved into anything but. Knowing what I know now, it’s really the only way you could attempt to make something on the two Downeys.”

“Larger than life but open and human as ever, it was such a pleasure and life affirming experience to try to capture some glimpses of the highs, lows and everything in-between.”

