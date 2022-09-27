Navratri is here and after two years of waiting post-pandemic, Garba players are enthusiastic about getting back on ground. What makes things even more interesting is that people are now looking at Instagram and YouTube to brush up their skills. Some even learn on the internet to learn moves from scratch! Here’s where Thangaat Garba comes in… with a fun twist!

Gujarati Folk Dance gets ‘trendy’ with Thangaat Garba; founders Parth Patel & Ankit Upadhyaya hype up the ‘Raas’ with music video collaborations

Thangaat Garba was founded in 2018 with a clear motive – to globalize the traditional folk dance of Gujarat. And in order to fulfil this vision, founders Parth Patel and Ankit Upadhyaya have collaborated with several influencers to maximize the reach of this dance form. Be it collaborating with Garba queen Falguni Pathak for her Non-Stop Garba music video, or creating fun and engaging dance reels with the quirky Gujarati influencer Viraj Ghelani – these two have had a few tricks up their sleeve to entertain and educate.

The most recently released video with Falguni Pathak is her Non-Stop Garba video that lasts for more than an hour with a dozen songs. Collaborating with her is like a dream come true for them. As assistant choreographers, they worked very hard to set the right steps and get the aesthetic right for her popular numbers that she sings during Navratri in Mumbai. Parth Patel says, “It is nothing but an honour to be able to share a platform with Falguni Pathak. Be it on stage winning prizes or choreographing and planning a video with her. I am thankful Thangaat Garba has come such a long way.”

Amit Trivedi's New Navratri anthem ‘Dhol’ also has Thangaat Garba as part of it. Both Parth and Ankit were shortlisted as part of the dance troupe and were able to deliver a performance with one of the best music makers in the country. Not just that, Thangaat Garba has also done a collaboration with Pratik Gandhi for web series The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar. The Garba duo also choreographed a dance video for Himali Naik Vyas's single 'Chunari' by Sur Sagar Music that has become quite popular over the internet, as well as Bhoomi Trivedi's Ta-Thaiyaa Raas Garba. Back in 2021, their collaboration went successful with Naitik Nagda & DJ Rink.

Their dance on the popular song ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiyawadi with Viraj Ghelani was well-received. Along with it, they assisted Sonal Devraj with Madhuri Dixit for Amazon Prime Music Video Promotion of ‘Boom Padi’ from the upcoming film Majama.

“This year we are more than excited to perform and play with the Garba queen Falguni Pathak in Borivali as it is happening after a long span of almost 3 years. We are looking forward to an exciting & fun-filled Navratri this year in Borivali, Mumbai,” says Ankit Upadhyaya. Their internet presence gained prominence way back when in 2019, 2020 & 2021 – Thangaat Garba introduced first ever online Garba courses on their website www.thangaatgarba.com. With pre-shot garba tutorial videos, they planned a subscription model for students who can enroll and learn basic and advanced garba. Got more than 500+ enrolments via www.thangaatgarba.com in two years.

https://www.instagram.com/thangaatgarba/

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.