Netflix has added a last-minute content warning card to the opening episode of the latest season of Stranger Things, following the mass shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead including 19 children.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the content warning will reportedly read for the viewers in the U.S. “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 Episode 1 for viewers in the U.S. only. As Variety reports, the streaming giant also changed episode 1 description, which now includes the following note: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

The first episode of the newly dropped season opens on a flashback scene that features young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the Hawkins laboratory, having used her telekinetic powers to kill everyone else in the lab, including the other children being experimented on there, showing the dead bodies of those children covered in blood.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “We decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy – and because the opening scene is very graphic.”

Per the report, Netflix’s move is the latest in a series of actions taken in Hollywood in response to the mass school shooting. Others include Lifetime pushing the release of Mckenna Grace’s The Bad Seed Returns, CBS pulling the season finale of FBI, and plans changed for the red-carpet premieres of Physical and The Orville: New Horizons. Meanwhile, the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 are set to debut on Netflix on Friday, May 27 while Volume 2 of the show, which consists of Episodes 8 and 9, will debut on July 1.

