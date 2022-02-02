And TV's popular sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par enjoys a great fan following among the viewers. The show that has been running for over 7 years now has some of the greatest characters. one among them is Anita Mishra's character played by Neha Pendse.

The character was initially played by Saumya Tandon for 6 years. However, she quit the show because of her maternity break. Post that Neha Pendse was roped in to play the character of Anita. Now, it is heard that Nehha Pendse too is likely to exit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai in a couple of months.

According to a report by a tabloid, Nehha’s one-year contract will end in April and she isn’t too keen on renewing it. One of the major factors of her exiting the show is the hectic travelling. It takes her long hours to travel the sets and back home and has taken a toll on her health. The actress, as well as the makers, thought that they would be able to manage however things are not going so smooth.

The makers of the show are currently looking for a new actress to step into Anita Bhabh's character. For the same, several actresses have auditioned and the process is still going on.

